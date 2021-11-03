FORA Capital LLC Sells 7,043 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 89.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $182.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.84. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.65 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 34.96%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

