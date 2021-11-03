6,029 Shares in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABCL shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

In related news, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $2,756,900.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $103,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $71.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.40.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.