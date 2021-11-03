FORA Capital LLC Invests $145,000 in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 67.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,444,000 after buying an additional 5,736,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after buying an additional 4,998,055 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 44.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,869,000 after buying an additional 2,298,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Yum China by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,371,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average of $62.33.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

