California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 270,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,045 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $21,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.93.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

