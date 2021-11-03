AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 431.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 579,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,508 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $27,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter worth about $5,956,243,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of KE by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,937,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,321,000 after buying an additional 770,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 111.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,316,000 after buying an additional 7,989,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of KE by 18.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,273,000 after buying an additional 1,996,401 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KE by 44.6% in the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 9,235,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,347,000 after buying an additional 2,848,340 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of -1.33.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

