AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,079 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $29,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $202.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.72. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $149.07 and a twelve month high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

