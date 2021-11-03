Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Position Lifted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,425 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Funko by 763.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Funko in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Funko by 93.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Funko by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp purchased 181,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,254,402.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,198,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 476,508 shares of company stock valued at $9,640,969. Company insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $837.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.26. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.77 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Funko Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

