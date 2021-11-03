Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.42. Camtek reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAMT. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 20,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $39.68 on Friday. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

