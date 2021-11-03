Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Itron posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.64.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Itron by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.17. Itron has a 12-month low of $65.50 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

