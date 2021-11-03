TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. On average, analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $56.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TG Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 375.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of TG Therapeutics worth $11,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.