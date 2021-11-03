TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. On average, analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of TGTX stock opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $56.74.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
