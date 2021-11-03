VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Cut to $153.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $153.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $134.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a 12 month low of $125.40 and a 12 month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in VMware by 518.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in VMware by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

