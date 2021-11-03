Wells Fargo & Company Raises Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target to $186.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NXST stock opened at $160.59 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $81.51 and a one year high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.73.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at $627,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $385,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,507. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,641,000 after buying an additional 515,989 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,982,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 939,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,739,000 after purchasing an additional 230,096 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,359,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,019,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,754,000 after acquiring an additional 193,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.