Eastman Chemical Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.90 Per Share (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Eastman Chemical in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $8.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

Shares of EMN opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.91 and its 200-day moving average is $113.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $130.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 564.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,423,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,631.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,570,000 after purchasing an additional 379,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after purchasing an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,845,000 after purchasing an additional 238,735 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

