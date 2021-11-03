Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,426 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Commerce Bancshares worth $30,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,616,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 17.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

CBSH stock opened at $72.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.93. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.45 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.68.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $70.60.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

