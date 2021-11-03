Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 67,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.06.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $993,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,593,750. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

