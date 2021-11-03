Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 21,155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 35,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock opened at $96.69 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a one year low of $79.58 and a one year high of $100.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.