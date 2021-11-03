Ameritas Investment Company LLC Increases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $32,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.56. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.