Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 4,870 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 2,126.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.10. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $122.90 and a 1-year high of $224.94.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

