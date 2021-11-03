Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share.

NYSE:MPC opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $68.78. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.58.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

