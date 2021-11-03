Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Eventbrite reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $92,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Eventbrite by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,005,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,293,000 after acquiring an additional 191,158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,479,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,789,000 after acquiring an additional 213,374 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 27,894 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,701,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EB opened at $21.22 on Friday. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.88.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eventbrite (EB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.