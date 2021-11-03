Brokerages Expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Analysts expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iStar’s earnings. iStar reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iStar will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

iStar stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. iStar has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -47.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $780,971.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAR. B&I Capital AG bought a new position in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter worth $5,774,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 432.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 134,484 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter worth $714,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

