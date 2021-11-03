United States Cellular (USM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts expect United States Cellular to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of USM stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. United States Cellular has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $39.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.57.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 109,109 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 311.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 12.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

