Mitek Systems (MITK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MITK opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $813.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.