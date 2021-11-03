Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 106,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 917,151 shares.The stock last traded at $29.42 and had previously closed at $29.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 48.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 843,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after buying an additional 275,114 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 96.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 585,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after buying an additional 288,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $1,090,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

