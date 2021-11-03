Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 190,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,391,170 shares.The stock last traded at $100.99 and had previously closed at $101.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.79.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $376,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,599.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $32,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,721 shares of company stock valued at $14,698,797. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 5.1% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Zendesk by 3.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 86.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 8.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

