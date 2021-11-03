Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) Short Interest Up 21.7% in October

Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,800 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the September 30th total of 343,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.1 days.

Kalera AS stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Kalera AS has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.22.

Get Kalera AS alerts:

About Kalera AS

Kalera AS operates as a technology-driven vertical farming company. It produces pesticide-free non-GMO vegetables. The company's products include arugula, kohlrabi, onion, mixes, daikon and purple radish, and lettuces. It serves restaurant and food trade, including resorts and the cruise industry.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Kalera AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalera AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.