Bismuth Price Up 14.5% Over Last Week (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $467.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00017561 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000109 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,773,773 coins and its circulating supply is 22,614,181 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

