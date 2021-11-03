Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Steven Madden, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $46.83. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $2,459,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 308,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

