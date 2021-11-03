Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Northwest Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 77.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.0%.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.01.

In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $203,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $100,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

