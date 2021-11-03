JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,458,900 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of JDHIF stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. JD Health International has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96.

About JD Health International

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health and wellness products through direct selling and online retail pharmacy network.

