SafeInsure Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $330.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 54.1% against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $176,821.20 and $330.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,705,238 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

