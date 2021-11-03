Taglich Brothers Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) – Taglich Brothers lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for TRxADE HEALTH in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02.

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a negative net margin of 72.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

MEDS stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. TRxADE HEALTH has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TRxADE HEALTH by 176.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter worth $613,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.