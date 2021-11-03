NFTb (NFTB) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.31 Million

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. NFTb has a market capitalization of $49.35 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFTb has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFTb coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00080354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00073407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00099954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,417.49 or 1.00057612 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,497.17 or 0.07209132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00022024 BTC.

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTb should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTb using one of the exchanges listed above.

