Boenning Scattergood Comments on Farmers National Banc Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Farmers National Banc in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 16.77%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FMNB. Raymond James upped their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.88. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $510.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 33.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 11.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank J. Monaco acquired 5,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Muransky bought 9,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $134,347.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,065 shares of company stock worth $239,748. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

