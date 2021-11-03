Short Interest in Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Drops By 16.8%

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

HSHIF opened at $93.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.34. Hoshizaki has a 12-month low of $93.75 and a 12-month high of $99.00.

About Hoshizaki

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

