Orion Energy Systems (OESX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Orion Energy Systems to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 21.48%. On average, analysts expect Orion Energy Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of OESX stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.34. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.
