Orion Energy Systems (OESX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Orion Energy Systems to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 21.48%. On average, analysts expect Orion Energy Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OESX stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.34. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orion Energy Systems stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.21% of Orion Energy Systems worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

