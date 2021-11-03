O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $29.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $29.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $27.70. William Blair also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $621.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $613.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.99. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $669.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total transaction of $2,988,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,456 shares of company stock valued at $16,999,580. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

