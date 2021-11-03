Prudential Financial Inc. Has $131.68 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,796,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,186 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of NextEra Energy worth $131,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $85.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.84 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

