Prudential Financial Inc. Has $119.71 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,407 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Equinix worth $119,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $942.00 to $731.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $836.91 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $820.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $795.67. The company has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 219.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

