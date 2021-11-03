Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $30.26.

A number of analysts recently commented on WFRD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Weatherford International stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

