Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.810-$2.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $436 million-$436 million.Delta Apparel also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.910-$0.940 EPS.

DLA stock opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. Delta Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $191.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.73.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $118.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Apparel from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delta Apparel stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 24,022.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

