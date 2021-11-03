M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 30.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 1,427.4% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 48,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth $13,434,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 144.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth $222,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $45,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $475,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,900 shares of company stock worth $22,371,087 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NARI has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.97. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $62.12 and a one year high of $127.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.