Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,281,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,217,000 after purchasing an additional 349,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,098,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,336,000 after purchasing an additional 185,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,932,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,197,000 after purchasing an additional 562,465 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,148,000 after purchasing an additional 97,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:VNO opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.