Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 128,859 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,182,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,859 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.83% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $249,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 45,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,973 shares of company stock valued at $991,085 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

PEG opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.17. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

