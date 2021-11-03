Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 3,076,901 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,076,901 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 8.48% of Okta worth $2,749,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Okta by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,284,000 after purchasing an additional 126,597 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 122.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after purchasing an additional 990,869 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 14.4% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,908,000 after purchasing an additional 224,981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,662,000 after purchasing an additional 87,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock opened at $253.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.08 and a 1-year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,337. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.33.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

