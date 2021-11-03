Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,488,332 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,570,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,488,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 12.94% of Incyte worth $2,403,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Incyte by 15.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 11.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 25.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Incyte by 9.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 61.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte stock opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.10.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

