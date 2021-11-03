Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 7.43% of Etsy worth $1,935,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 100.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 109.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $240.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.49 and a one year high of $255.76.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.76.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total transaction of $182,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,086 shares of company stock worth $33,190,915. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

