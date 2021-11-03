Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.16 Billion Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 327,627 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,163,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,403,582,000 after buying an additional 753,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,064,758,000 after buying an additional 543,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after buying an additional 1,655,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,177,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,777,000 after buying an additional 325,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,972,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,449,000 after buying an additional 54,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,367,262 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PLD opened at $147.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $147.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLD. Truist Securities raised their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.