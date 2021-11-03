SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.87% of SBA Communications worth $302,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 382.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 23,558 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $12,174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 103.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $13,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $358.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.25 and a beta of 0.25. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $369.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBAC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.44.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

