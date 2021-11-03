Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.08% of Silicon Laboratories worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,666,000 after acquiring an additional 79,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,350,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,673,000 after acquiring an additional 42,357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 819,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after acquiring an additional 52,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,600,000 after purchasing an additional 35,831 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 787,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SLAB. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $153.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $496,257.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,245 over the last three months. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLAB stock opened at $198.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.16. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $199.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.38.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.